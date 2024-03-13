Experts discuss fentanyl at WISD event

Wylie Police Detective Joshua Rountree, right,shows parents what fentanyl looks like at last week’s seminar held at Burnett Junior High. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Wylie ISD families and community members learned of the dangers of fentanyl, vaping and social media from a panel of experts last week at Burnett Junior High.

The informative community event, “Fear, Dangers and Concerns: Fentanyl, Vaping and Social Media,” was hosted by the Burnett Junior High PTA Wednesday, March 6, in the school’s gym.

The panel included Maricela Helm, WISD Director of Student Services, Wylie PD officer Alexandra Waters, Wylie PD Detective Joshua Rountree, Angel mom Jeri Horton, Misty Harris, Collin County Substance Abuse program coordinator, Siddarth Rangan, LifePath Systems Recovery Support Peer Specialist and Michael Pace, an attorney from Pace and McSwain Family Law.

