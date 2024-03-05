Subscribe
Republican Primary early voting results

Election Day 2024

In the Republican Primary, unofficial early voting results as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 show incumbents taking leads.

For State House District 12, incumbent Angie Chen Button, who has represented the district since 2009, has 5,117 votes, or 73%. Her opponent, Chad Carnahan, has 1,836 votes or 26%.

For State House District 89, incumbent Candy Noble, who has represented the district since 2019, has 5,633 votes, or 53%. Her opponent, Abraham George, has 4,882 votes or 46%.

For U.S. House Texas 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Keith Self, who has represented the district since 2023, has 30,153 votes or 75%. His multiple opponents include Suzanne Harp with 6,909 votes or 17%, Tre Pennie with 1,538 votes or 3.8%, John Porro with 1,040 votes or 2.5% and Jeremy D. Ivanovskis with 567 votes or 1.4%.

