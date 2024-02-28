City public works director highlights projects, more

East Fork Rotary Club hosts speaker at weekly luncheon

Wylie’s Director of Public Works Tommy Weir spoke to East Fork Rotary Club members last week, highlighting the department’s responsibilities, his career journey and some projects currently underway.

Weir, the Wylie East Fork Rotary Club featured speaker Thursday, Feb. 22, spoke about his department and key partnerships. Public Works helps the fire department during weather emergencies and assisted the police department at Wylie Stadium when the Ethiopian Sports Federation in North America soccer tournament last summer.

