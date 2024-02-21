Theft, fraud crimes up in 2023

Inflation rates not only continued to affect prices for everyday necessities in Texas last year, but they can also be reflected in crime stats in communities.

And the city of Wylie was not immune to this trend. Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson said “he believes inflation contributed” to increased shoplifting offenses, which were less than 100 in 2022 and rose to over 200 last year.

For more on this story see the February 21, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.