Police release names in weekend shooting resulting in two deaths

Updated 2:37 p.m., Feb. 18, 2024.

Wylie police responded to the 3500 block of Hibiscus Drive, Wylie at 12:03 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, in reference to a shooting.

The individual making the report stated she observed a male and female deceased at the location.

When officers arrived, they found a male and a female, reportedly boyfriend and girlfriend, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Wylie’s Criminal Investigative Division (CID) responded to the location to assist in the investigation.

The two victims were identified as Wylie residents Dakota Davis, 29 and Raylee Grimes, 24.

Police have stated there is no ongoing threat to the community, nor are they seeking a suspect and the incident remains an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]