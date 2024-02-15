Country Club, FM 544 rail crossing closure

The city of Wylie is advising residents to seek an alternate route due to a traffic disruption for the next few days.

A scheduled closing of Country Club Road north of FM 544 at the railroad tracks, in both directions, will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and extend through Sunday, Feb. 18.

Work on the crossing is necessary for TxDOT’s intersection improvements at Country Club and FM 544, which will include additional turn lanes.

