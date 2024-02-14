Subscribe
Pirate Cove: Imagined by children, built by community

by | Feb 14, 2024

The original Pirate Cove playground was built by hundreds of volunteers in less than a week in April 2005. Photo courtesy of The Blackland Prairie Playground Foundation

A popular playground built by the community almost two decades ago will be rebuilt in a new location this summer. 

The wooden structures of Pirate Cove have provided playground fun for area youth since 2005 and now it’s time for an updated version of the pirate ship concept to be built just north of the original.

The new version will focus on inclusivity for children of all abilities that was brought to life nearly 20 years ago, and will continue to be a special place for generations of Wylie families. 

The community build was inspired in the early 2000s by a PTA mom who was tired of driving her child to playgrounds in Richardson, Plano and McKinney.

“I’ll take credit for that nonsense,” Anne Hiney said. “I was the only one crazy enough to decide that we ought to build our own playground.”

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

