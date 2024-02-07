Subscribe
Unique storyteller coming to Smith Library

by | Feb 7, 2024 | Latest, news

Storyteller Toni Simmons appears at Smith Public Library 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Courtesy Toni Simmons

African folk tales will take center stage at the Smith Public Library this weekend.

Toni Simmons, a professional storyteller for over three decades, will perform for all ages at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the library’s multipurpose room. She will focus on African folk tales with children in mind as she draws crowds in with rhythms, drama and audience participation.

“Every storyteller has a different style or technique,” said Simmons, who currently lives in Houston.

With a degree in speech and drama from Fisk University, Simmons has a background in theater and dance. She also earned a master’s degree in Library Science and has worked as a library director, most recently in Cedar Hill where she retired in 2018. Simmons said her goal since junior high school was to be a librarian.

