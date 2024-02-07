Subscribe
Conservative Republicans host forum

by | Feb 7, 2024 | Latest, news

Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Texas’ 3rd Congressional District are, shown from left, Keith Self, Jeremy Ivanovskis, John Porro, Tre Pennie and Suzanne Harp. The moderator is Jessica Bartnick, Collin County Conservative Republicans president. Bob Wieland/C&S Media

Border security, voting fraud and the national debt were among issues explored by candidates in a forum sponsored by Collin County Conservative Republicans. 

Candidates for nomination in eight races pitched their qualifications at the Jan. 25 event at Collin College in Plano. The GOP primary is Tuesday, March 5.

The forum was co-sponsored by the Collin County GOP, Plano Young Republicans and the African American Republican Club of Collin County.

It began with a patriotic poem by fourth grade student Harlow Wolf, who also sang the National Anthem.

Panelists were given 30 seconds to answer questions posed by the moderators, CCCR President Jessica Bartnick and motivational speaker Keenan Williams, but the questions often ran longer than the answers.

So, in some cases, candidates opted to use an additional 30-second block to respond more fully.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]

