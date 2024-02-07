Barbershop trio finds success

Modern Blendz owners Marc, Tito and Ariel Teran. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

A few years ago, three brothers started a barbershop in a garage. Now they have a thriving business, Modern Blendz, and their third location opened in Sachse earlier this month.

The brothers—Marc, Tito and Ariel Teran—went to barber college and worked for barbershops for a few years. But then everything started shutting down in 2020 during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have any source of income for months,” Marc Teran said. “So, I started cutting hair out of my garage in Sachse and spreading the word on Instagram.”

Business really started to pick up, Teran said, when Devine Ozigbo — a Sachse High School graduate who went on to be a running back for several NFL teams — came in for a haircut. Teran said a picture of Ozigbo in his garage gained traction online.

