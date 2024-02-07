Subscribe
Best of 2024

Barbershop trio finds success

by | Feb 7, 2024 | Latest, news

 Modern Blendz owners Marc, Tito and Ariel Teran.  Jeremy Hallock/The  Wylie News

A few years ago, three brothers started a barbershop in a garage. Now they have a thriving business, Modern Blendz, and their third location opened in Sachse earlier this month. 

The brothers—Marc, Tito and Ariel Teran—went to barber college and worked for barbershops for a few years. But then everything started shutting down in 2020 during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have any source of income for months,” Marc Teran said. “So, I started cutting hair out of my garage in Sachse and spreading the word on Instagram.”

Business really started to pick up, Teran said, when Devine Ozigbo — a Sachse High School graduate who went on to be a running back for several NFL teams — came in for a haircut. Teran said a picture of Ozigbo in his garage gained traction online.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Best of 2024

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Unique storyteller coming to Smith Library

Unique storyteller coming to Smith Library

Feb 7, 2024 | ,

Storyteller Toni Simmons appears at Smith Public Library 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Courtesy Toni Simmons African folk tales will take center stage at the Smith Public Library this weekend. Toni Simmons, a professional storyteller for over three decades, will perform...

read more
Community colleges adapt to new funding model

Community colleges adapt to new funding model

Feb 7, 2024 | ,

Collin College Wylie Campus. Sara Carpenter/Collin College A bill signed into law by the governor in June 2023 offers an incentive model to reform the state’s community college finance system.  Shifting away from the previous enrollment metrics model, Texas House Bill...

read more
Look: up in the sky!

Look: up in the sky!

Jan 31, 2024 | ,

Different stages of a total solar eclipse. Courtesy Rick Fienberg / TravelQuest International / Wilderness Travel People who are passionate about eclipses are called umbraphiles, like the vain guy who Carly Simon said “flew his Learjet up to Nova Scotia to see the...

read more
Annual Point-in-Time count conducted

Annual Point-in-Time count conducted

Jan 31, 2024 | ,

Volunteers Sherry Higgins, left, and Jon Bailey are escorted by Collin County Deputy Jose Perez as they search for homeless individuals at Brockdale Park in Lucas last week as part of the annual Point-in-Time count. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News On a chilly Thursday...

read more
Shooting suspect apprehended in Mexico

Shooting suspect apprehended in Mexico

Jan 26, 2024 |

A suspect in the fatal shooting of two Wylie teenagers has been arrested, the Garland Police Department said. Amancio Anton Noriz, 16, of Dallas, was located and detained Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the area of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the Laredo Police Department...

read more
An event for the ages: total solar eclipse

An event for the ages: total solar eclipse

Jan 24, 2024 | ,

Nobody alive today saw the last total eclipse in Wylie. And nobody who sees this year’s April 8 eclipse will live to see the next in this location. The most recent total eclipse for the area occurred July 29, 1878, the week Texas Rangers killed outlaw Sam Bass during...

read more
Best of 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Best of 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Best of 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe