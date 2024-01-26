Shooting suspect apprehended in Mexico

A suspect in the fatal shooting of two Wylie teenagers has been arrested, the Garland Police Department said.

Amancio Anton Noriz, 16, of Dallas, was located and detained Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the area of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the Laredo Police Department said.

“With the assistance of Laredo U.S. Marshals, Noriz was later deported via land to the United States pending capital murder proceedings out of the area of Garland, Texas, involving the alleged murder of two teens,” Laredo police said.

Noriz was booked by the Laredo PD/U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and remanded to Webb County Juvenile Detention Center, pending extradition, police said.

Noriz had been named in an arrest warrant issued in the Jan. 14 attack on two teens in the parking lot of a shopping center on West Buckingham Road in Garland.

He’s accused of killing 18-year-old Alan Jesus Chavez and Ruben Santibanez-Arzola, 17, both from Wylie.

Santibanez-Arzola attended Wylie ISD’s Achieve Academy. Chavez previously attended Wylie ISD schools but was not enrolled at any district campus this school year.

