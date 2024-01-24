New law takes tough approach on student vaping

A new Texas law has brought steep punishments for students caught vaping on school campuses. Signed June 13 by Gov. Greg Abbott, House Bill 114 (HB 114) went into effect Sept. 1, just weeks after the school year started.

With punishment previously at a district’s discretion, the bill set discipline requirements for students selling, giving, possessing or using e-cigarettes on school grounds. HB 114 makes vaping punishable by pulling students out of class with mandatory assignment to a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) with the length of punishment handled on a case-by-case basis.

For more on this story see the January 24, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.