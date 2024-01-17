Pirates sweep three games in WISD Showcase

Zach Alsahli (24) races down the field on the attack in Wylie’s 3-0 win over Clear Springs in the Wylie ISD Soccer Showcase. The Pirates won all three of their games at the event, moving to 7-1 in the non-district schedule. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

WYLIE – The Pirates took part in hosting the Annual Wylie ISD Soccer Showcase this week, where the boys team made a clean sweep in their three games. Wylie opened with Clear Springs, handing them a 3-0 loss last Thursday. From there, they followed with a 5-1 thumping of Frisco Independence, and closed out the tournament with a 3-1 defeat of Prosper Rock Hill.

The trio of victories puts the Pirates at 7-1, having won five of their six games across the two tournaments in back to back weeks. In those two events, the Pirates scored 22 goals while giving up just four.

It’s been a combination of great defense and lighting up the scoreboard on the offensive end. Most importantly, the Pirates are getting contributions from a lot of players.

Senior Jacob Booty came into this tournament as their leading scorer with five goals to his credit and added four more over the three-day span. Two of which came in the big win over Frisco Independence. Booty has now tallied at least one goal in all seven of Wylie’s wins.

By Oladipo Awowale | [email protected]