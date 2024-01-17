Governor stumps for state rep

District 89 State Rep. Candy Noble got a gubernatorial push Saturday, Jan. 13, in Lucas as she campaigns for her fourth term in the Texas House. Chad Engbrock/The Wylie News

Gov. Greg Abbott kept a promise to Rep. Candy Noble by campaigning for her re-election to a fourth term in the Texas House.

“She is a conservative warrior,” Abbott said in an appearance Saturday, Jan. 13, in Noble’s hometown of Lucas. “I need her back in Austin.

Noble, introduced by her daughter, said that during last year’s legislative session she passed 20 bills “to keep that Texas miracle for my children and grandchildren — and your children — so they have that joy that we experienced.”

Noble is opposed in the Tuesday, March 5, Republican primary by former Collin County GOP Chairman Abraham George.

Precinct 3 Constable Sammy Knapp introduced Abbott to an appreciative crowd of about 300 at Lucas Christian Academy.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]