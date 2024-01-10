Wylie F-R assemble new EMS division

Subscribe
Wylie Fire Rescue is preparing to take over the ambulance program Oct. 1 this year. Photo  Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

After contracting with a private provider for two decades, Wylie Fire Rescue is moving its ambulance program in-house this year.

The department is assembling a new EMS Division with 21 additional employees and will take over the service when the current contract with Paramedics Plus Texas expires Sept. 30. 

The contractual relationship has been in place for so long that many residents may not know that there are two different entities. The contractors from Paramedics Plus wear “Wylie EMS” uniforms that are very similar to the uniforms worn by local firefighters and their ambulances are branded “Wylie Fire Rescue.”

The contractors have two ambulances for Wylie as well as Lavon, Parker and other unincorporated areas of Collin County. However, staffing shortages have prevented the company from providing the third ambulance included in last year’s budget.

