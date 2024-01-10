Multi-talented author, entertainer reflects on career

Gregory G. Allen has written four children’s books, including two that feature superheroes with autism. Courtesy Gregory Allen

Book signings and library visits are just a few ways a Garland-raised entertainer connects with his audience when visiting his family and friends for the holidays.

Now living in New Jersey, Gregory Allen is an award-winning author, actor, screenwriter, filmmaker and playwright who hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“I will always say ‘y’all,’” Allen said, looking back at his 18 years in Texas. “When I get on the phone with my mother or sister that Texas accent comes right back. And I have a family that believes you can do anything you put your mind to. That stayed with me my whole life.”

Allen’s career began as a teen acting in plays at Garland High School, but he started writing musicals in his second year of theater camp.

“I got very involved with the Garland Children’s Theater,” Allen said, adding his musicals were produced by the children’s theater in 1985.

