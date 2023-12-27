Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Isaiah Shurn (4) elevates for two of his four points in Wylie’s 48-32 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates remain unblemished in district play, and will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Sachse. Austin Smith/C&S Media

GARLAND – Last week was an easy one for the Wylie High School basketball teams. With school letting out for Christmas Break, the two squads took the court just once in their road matchup at Naaman Forest.

There, both teams stayed atop the District 9-6A standings with convincing victories against the Rangers. For the girls, they are one of two teams in the group that remain unbeaten in district play.

The Lady Pirates were without starting point guard Morgan Davis. Still, it didn’t matter as freshmen Shamya Johnson and Skylar Harvey split the ball-handling duties, while Jadeyn Smith jumped into the starting lineup as well.

