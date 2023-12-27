Partnerships, accolades for Wylie ISD

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech called the Employee Educational Assistance Program is expanding future learning opportunities for district staff members. File Photo

In 2023, voters approved a Wylie ISD bond, students in a variety of activities achieved notable accomplishments and big plans were made for 2024.

The year kicked off with several students from the district earning top honors, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, among others, for their livestock at the week-long Collin County Junior Livestock Show.

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees got an education in district growth at the January meeting — ultimately laying the foundation for a future bond.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer and Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Casey Whittle presented an update on drafting a new master facilities plan for the district.

In 2019, the district began its most recent bond project that ran through 2022 and met the growth needs of Wylie ISD. “I’m very pleased with what we did with the bond in 2019,” Spicer said. “Everything that we promised the public has been done.”

