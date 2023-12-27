Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

Brooklyn King (1) puts up the jumper in Wylie East’s 75-19 victory over North Garland on Senior Night. The Lady Raiders are now 4-2 in district play with two weeks off until their next district matchup. Tina Lopez/C&S Media

WYLIE – After both Wylie East teams fell in the Crosstown Showdown the Friday prior, they each bounced back with big wins over North Garland last Tuesday, Dec. 19. It was a nice way to go into the winter break, with two weeks off until their next district contest.

For the girls, Wylie East’s size and defensive pressure were simply too much for the visiting-Lady Raiders to handle. The girls raced out to 28-4 advantage after a quarter of play, thanks to a big opening frame from Brooklyn King and Morgan Jennings.

Both have had some recent issues with foul trouble, but that wouldn’t be the case on this night. King’s ability to create turnovers and finish on the other end was on full display, while North Garland had no answers for Jennings in the paint.

