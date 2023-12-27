Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Dub East downs N. Garland in two-game sweep

by | Dec 27, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Brooklyn King (1) puts up the jumper in Wylie East’s 75-19 victory over North Garland on Senior Night. The Lady Raiders are now 4-2 in district play with two weeks off until their next district matchup.  Tina Lopez/C&S Media

WYLIE – After both Wylie East teams fell in the Crosstown Showdown the Friday prior, they each bounced back with big wins over North Garland last Tuesday, Dec. 19. It was a nice way to go into the winter break, with two weeks off until their next district contest.

For the girls, Wylie East’s size and defensive pressure were simply too much for the visiting-Lady Raiders to handle. The girls raced out to 28-4 advantage after a quarter of play, thanks to a big opening frame from Brooklyn King and Morgan Jennings.

Both have had some recent issues with foul trouble, but that wouldn’t be the case on this night. King’s ability to create turnovers and finish on the other end was on full display, while North Garland had no answers for Jennings in the paint. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Cross

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Wylie hoop teams stay unblemished in district play

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Isaiah Shurn (4) elevates for two of his four points in Wylie’s 48-32 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates remain unblemished in district play, and will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Sachse.  Austin Smith/C&S Media GARLAND – Last week was an...

read more
Partnerships, accolades for Wylie ISD

Partnerships, accolades for Wylie ISD

Dec 27, 2023 | , ,

A new collaboration between Wylie ISD and Texas Tech called the Employee Educational Assistance Program is expanding future learning opportunities for district staff members. File Photo In 2023, voters approved a Wylie ISD bond, students in a variety of activities...

read more
Road projects underway; new development continues

Road projects underway; new development continues

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

In 2023, Wylie moved forward with infrastructure projects that have been in the works for years.  The dangerous S-curve on McMillen Road will have its long-awaited fix in approximately 18 months if plans go accordingly. The road, which was routinely closed...

read more
Pirates Cove to be overhauled next year

Pirates Cove to be overhauled next year

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

The design for the new and improved Pirates Cove playground, currently located at 851 Hensley Lane in Founders Park, was approved by council at last week’s regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News One of Wylie’s favorite playgrounds is...

read more
Roadway project discussed by council

Roadway project discussed by council

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Council authorized the use of power of eminent domain to acquire property for a road project at its regular meeting last week.  A zoning request, purchases, a fundraiser and a playground update were also approved at the Tuesday, Dec. 12, meeting.  On the...

read more
Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

The Wylie American Legion Post 315 Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop 78 participate in the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16 at Wylie Cemetery. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Amid the busy holiday season, a large crowd showed up at Wylie...

read more
WISD workshop highlights construction planning

WISD workshop highlights construction planning

Dec 20, 2023 | , ,

Courtesy WISD  The Wylie ISD board of trustees met for a workshop Tuesday, Dec. 12 that focused on construction planning for new schools. The district’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal passed on Nov. 7. The funds are for renovating additional schools...

read more
Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

Raiders stunned by Pirates in Crosstown Showdown

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Wylie East’s Marquees Mahatha (21), Lieu Alak (10) and Parker Overstreet (12) surround Wylie’s Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) as he attempts to go up for a shot. The Raiders have been a good team on the glass for most of the season, but Ikegbunam gave them issues for most of...

read more
Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Dec 20, 2023 | ,

Senior Payton Miller (24) drives by Wylie East’s LeAire Nicks for a crafty finish to get the basket and the foul. Wylie’s aggressive play set the tone for their 66-53 win to remain unbeaten in district play. Austin Smith/The Wylie News The wins continue to pile for...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Cross
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Cross
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe