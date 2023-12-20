Veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

The Wylie American Legion Post 315 Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop 78 participate in the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16 at Wylie Cemetery. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Amid the busy holiday season, a large crowd showed up at Wylie Cemetery last weekend to honor those who served our country.

The cemetery was just one of over 4,000 locations across the country hosting Wreaths Across America (WAA) wreath-laying ceremonies on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 16.

For over three decades, the nonprofit has sent millions of wreaths to locations including national cemeteries and veterans memorials in all 50 states, as well as overseas for a final end-of-year tribute.

The inaugural event, which started promptly at 11 a.m., was coordinated by Sarah Kewak and included the Wylie American Legion Post 315 Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop 78.

Local residents sponsored 306 wreaths this year, which exceeded the goal by 82.

Standing in the bed of a truck to address the crowd, Kewak said the ceremony was part of the mission to “remember the fallen, honor those that served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom.” Next, she started the event with a moment of silence.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]