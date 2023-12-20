Lady Pirates run away with Crosstown Showdown

Senior Payton Miller (24) drives by Wylie East’s LeAire Nicks for a crafty finish to get the basket and the foul. Wylie’s aggressive play set the tone for their 66-53 win to remain unbeaten in district play. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

The wins continue to pile for the Lady Pirates, as Wylie moved to 19-4, including a 5-0 mark in district play. The girls got a pair of big wins over Rowlett and Wylie East last week to keep pace with Sachse, the only other unbeaten team in District 9-6A.

On Tuesday, their contest in Rowlett was more of the same of what Coach Jessica Linson has seen from her girls to start district play. Prior to last week, the Lady Pirates had outscored their opponents 217-70 and they came up with another lopsided victory over the Lady Eagles, 59-25.

Their defense was relentless in the early going, limiting Rowlett to just a point in the opening quarter and five by halftime. Shamya Johnson led the way with 16 points in the win, while Micah Lovelace, Morgan Davis and Skyler Harvey each tallied 11 apiece.

