Pirate Cove playground upgrades approved

At the regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, council agreed to update and ultimately replace Pirates Cove Playground in Founders Park. Scheduled for completion late spring or early summer 2024, the project will include several different play areas, a pirate-themed play structure, ground-level ocean adventure play structures, a sensory tunnel, roller slide, an inclusive swing set, inclusive whirl and poured-in-place surfacing.

During a work session, council also expressed interest in renovating the Animal Services Facility. Councilmembers also agreed that the facility will eventually need to be rebuilt from the ground up.

*Artist rendering courtesy Wylie,TX City Hall

For more on this story see the Dec. 20 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.