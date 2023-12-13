Subscribe
Overstreet's return helps Raiders open district 2-0

Dec 13, 2023

The return of starting point guard Parker Overstreet (12) helped lead Wylie East to a big win over Sachse in the district-opener last week. The Raiders felt his impact immediately, as he scored seven of his team-high 18 points in the first quarter. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

The Raiders are off to a hot start in district play, thanks in part to the return of Parker Overstreet. Wylie East was thrilled to see their star point guard back on the floor, as the guys beat Sachse and Lakeview Centennial to open the district schedule with a perfect week.

Coach Kortney Smith was proud of how his team stepped up in the absence of Overstreet, but there was no doubt that the Raiders have a different look when he is running the point. Coach Smith had this to say about getting Overstreet back.

“He makes a whole world of difference for us,” he said. “He is our BMW driver. That’s what I tell him. He drives this team, and every gear he shifts, the guys shift too. He speeds up and we speed up. He slows things down, it calms us down a bit. Playing without him was good for us, because it forced some guys to step up. We have some guys that are more sure of themselves handling the ball now. But it’s great to get him back.”

By Austin Smith | [email protected]

