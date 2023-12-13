County prepares for PIT count

Care packages will be handed out during the annual Point-in-Time count again this year. Courtesy photo

On a cold night in January, a small army of volunteers will deploy across Collin County to determine how many neighbors do not have a place to live.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sponsors annual Point-in-Time (PIT) and Housing Inventory Counts (HIC) to help communities understand the extent of homelessness, changing trends and the measure of their success in mitigating homelessness.

This year’s survey will be made the night of Thursday, Jan. 25, and the enumerators need your help.

“We recruit hundreds of volunteers each year to conduct the count,” said Sara Craig, vice president of development and communications for Housing Forward. “For 21 years we have been the lead agency for homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties,” she said.

By Bob Wieland |[email protected]