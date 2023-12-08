Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

After being without Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) the week prior, the Pirates’ big man returned to help Wylie win three of four last week. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

After starting the year on a bit of a skid, the Wylie Pirates have a winning record after last week’s action. They dropped their Tuesday contest with Rockwall-Heath, before defeating Frisco, Frisco Heritage and Frisco Lone Star in Prosper’s three-day round robin tournament to move to 7-5.

Tuesday’s matchup with the Hawks was quite the contest until Rockwall-Heath pulled away in the fourth quarter. Still, for most of the game, the Pirates looked primed to upset a Hawks’ team that entered the contest with just a single loss.

The two squads traded baskets for most of the first half, but a late run in the second quarter saw Rockwall-Heath push their early advantage to seven by halftime. Still, the Pirates refused to go away in this one.

Led by Noah Mallory, the Pirates put a run of their own together to open the second half, cutting the deficit to just four points entering the final frame. Unfortunately, that is where Wylie’s momentum ended.

By Austin Smith