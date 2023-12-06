Signal boxes transformed into works of art

Three Collin College students have painted signal boxes in Wylie. Another 26 will follow over time. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

A city-wide public art project will soon give drivers a welcome distraction while waiting for a traffic signal to change.

The first of three signal boxes painted last week by three Collin College students is just the beginning of an effort to transform all 29 of the city’s traffic signal boxes.

Located in front of the Wylie campus, the box at Brown Street and Country Club Road is painted with a design that includes butterflies and bluebonnets. The box at Collin Way and Country Club Road now sports the college’s mascot, a cougar. The signal box at the intersection of Ballard Street and SH 78 has a pastoral scene with more bluebonnets, farm animals and a farmhouse. All of the works are untitled.

At the Nov. 14 regular meeting, council approved $600 to commission the project and partner with the college.

Collin College instructor Erica McIlnay said the project will help “beautify the urban landscape” by decorating “something that people don’t pay attention to.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]