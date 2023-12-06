Exhibit highlights change

Emma Stafford with her latest exhibit at Smith Public Library. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Emma Stafford, Wylie’s retired substitute teacher who creates art exhibits out of her personal belongings, turns her lens to Christmas this month.

Located in the display case near the entrance of Smith Public Library for the rest of year, her latest work illustrates how commerce and technology have changed the way we celebrate the holidays with our loved ones.

Stafford has lived in Wylie for a decade but said she has put together dozens of exhibits in libraries for 40 years. In other recent projects she tackled quilts and Black History Month. Mayor Matthew Porter included Stafford when he recognized Black History Month at the regular council meeting on Feb. 22, 2022.

