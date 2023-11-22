Sanden celebrates production of first electric compressor

The future of the automobile industry is electric, and a local company has made a breakthrough.

Instead of using an engine to power an air conditioner compressor, electric vehicles use electricity. And rethinking a traditional air conditioning system is anything but simple. But from its Wylie facility, Sanden International USA has opened North America’s first automotive air conditioning compressor assembly line for electric vehicles with mass production.

By Jeremy Hallock

