Officer recognized for heroism, walking trails art approved

Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented Officer Chris Williams with the Life Saving Award and a Life Saving Ribbon for his uniform during the presentations portion of the regular council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14. On May 5, Williams came across a three-vehicle accident on FM 544 in Blue Ridge on his way to work and rescued two semi-conscious teenagers from a car with a burning engine before it was engulfed in flames.

By Jeremy Hallock

