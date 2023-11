The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees has a new president, Jacob Day, following his being elected by acclamation at the regular meeting Monday, Nov. 13.

The former WISD teacher was first elected to the board in 2018.

Day is replacing Stacie Smith, who the board elected by acclamation as vice-president.

By Jeremy Hallock

