Raiders run out of steam against DeSoto

Derrick Guzman and Michael Henderson III close in on DeSoto’s Deondrae Riden Jr. in Wylie East’s playoff loss to the Eagles. Photo by Austin Smith

ARLINGTON – The Wylie East Raiders saw their season come to an end at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class 6A, the DeSoto Eagles. Both teams battled through a competitive first half, but it was DeSoto that pulled away for the 42-20 victory.

The loss leaves Wylie East with a record of 10-2 on the year. DeSoto (11-0) will move on to face Willis (12-0) in Regionals next week.

For the full story on this contest, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]