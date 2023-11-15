Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

WISD, Collin County bond elections pass

by | Nov 15, 2023 | Latest, news

The Tuesday, Nov. 7 elections decided the fate of constitutional amendments approved for the ballot by state lawmakers along with bond elections from Collin County and Wylie ISD. 

At the local level, Wylie voters approved Wylie Independent School District’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal, with 3,973 For (54.88%) and 3,266 Against (45.12%).

Total votes cast were 7,239.

“We are so appreciative of the voters who actively participated in the democratic process and supported the Wylie ISD Growth Management Bond,” WISD Board President Stacie Smith said, in a statement. “On behalf of the board of trustees, we are thankful for the community’s investment in our school district’s future and the support of our students and schools. We promise to keep our stakeholders informed as our bond projects get underway.” 

The bond targets safety and security, renovating existing schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools and expanding the district’s Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our Wylie ISD community for recognizing and supporting this investment in our students, staff and schools,” Superintendent David Vinson said, in a statement. “Our school district still continues to grow and voters approving the bond is a huge step forward for Wylie ISD’s future. The passage of this bond is a vital step in addressing the various needs across our district that will ultimately benefit students, staff and stakeholders alike.”

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe today to The Wylie News.

By Jeremy Hallock and Bob Wieland | [email protected]

CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie East advances to Area Round

Wylie East advances to Area Round

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

Michael Henderson III crosses the goal line for one of his two touchdowns on the night in Wylie East’s win over Tyler Legacy.   Photo by Oladipo Awowale WYLIE – Wylie East has won their first playoff game since 2016. The Raiders rode their defense in a...

read more
Wylie stung by Rockwall in bi-district loss

Wylie stung by Rockwall in bi-district loss

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

The Wylie defense tries to corral Rockwall’s Ashten Emory in Friday’s playoff loss to the Yellowjackets.  Photo by Oladipo Awowale ROCKWALL – The Wylie Pirates playoff run ended early in the Bi-District Round, losing to the Rockwall Yellowjackets by the...

read more
Lady Raiders edged out by Tomball Memorial

Lady Raiders edged out by Tomball Memorial

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

Wylie East dropped a tight matchup with Tomball Memorial on Friday in the Regional Semifinals. The girls forced the match to fifth set, but couldn’t win the pivotal bout.  Photo by Tina Lopez LUFKIN – The Wylie East Lady Raiders saw their season come to an...

read more
Wylie East edges Royse City to advance 

Wylie East edges Royse City to advance 

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie East will play Tomball Memorial Friday Nov. 10 in the Regional Semifinals. Photo by Tina Lopez The Wylie East Lady Raiders (26-8) took down Royse City in Caddo Mills on Tuesday night. With a trip to the Regional Semifinals on the line, the game was every bit the...

read more
Railroad reneges on deal with city

Railroad reneges on deal with city

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie may be getting a massive parking lot instead of a new warehouse district with the promise of 1,300 new jobs. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News The northern gateway of Wylie may soon be home to a massive parking lot instead of a new district. In early 2021, Kansas...

read more
Christian Care Center breakfast set for Nov. 15

Christian Care Center breakfast set for Nov. 15

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

It’s fundraising season for Wylie Community Christian Care Center.  The center, which provides a food pantry and short-term emergency relief for local families, is hosting its annual fundraising breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at The Cross Church Event...

read more
Wylie Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

Wylie Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S. —and now in Wylie — will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 16 as part of National Wreaths across America Day. Cemeteries in Farmersville, Blue Ridge, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Merit, Van Alstyne — and...

read more
Dog park projected to open by year’s end

Dog park projected to open by year’s end

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie canines may soon have a new space for play dates or to simply run off excess energy. In development since 2021, the massive dog park on the eastern edge of the Municipal Complex — the first dog park owned by the city — is finally starting to take shape. ...

read more
Collin County bonds pass

Collin County bonds pass

Nov 8, 2023 |

Collin County voters have apparently approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.According to unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and...

read more
Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

Nov 7, 2023 | ,

In unofficial Collin County voting results as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wylie voters approved the Wylie Independent School District's $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal with 2,448 votes FOR (54.28%) and 2,062 votes AGAINST (45.72%). Total votes cast...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe