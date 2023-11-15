WISD, Collin County bond elections pass

The Tuesday, Nov. 7 elections decided the fate of constitutional amendments approved for the ballot by state lawmakers along with bond elections from Collin County and Wylie ISD.

At the local level, Wylie voters approved Wylie Independent School District’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal, with 3,973 For (54.88%) and 3,266 Against (45.12%).

Total votes cast were 7,239.

“We are so appreciative of the voters who actively participated in the democratic process and supported the Wylie ISD Growth Management Bond,” WISD Board President Stacie Smith said, in a statement. “On behalf of the board of trustees, we are thankful for the community’s investment in our school district’s future and the support of our students and schools. We promise to keep our stakeholders informed as our bond projects get underway.”

The bond targets safety and security, renovating existing schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools and expanding the district’s Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our Wylie ISD community for recognizing and supporting this investment in our students, staff and schools,” Superintendent David Vinson said, in a statement. “Our school district still continues to grow and voters approving the bond is a huge step forward for Wylie ISD’s future. The passage of this bond is a vital step in addressing the various needs across our district that will ultimately benefit students, staff and stakeholders alike.”

By Jeremy Hallock and Bob Wieland | [email protected]