WF-R rescues boy, multiple pets from housefire

by | Nov 15, 2023 | Latest, news

Wylie Fire Rescue rescued one boy, three dogs and 13 cats from a housefire Saturday morning. Photos courtesy Rick/Alicia White

Wylie Fire Rescue rescued one boy, three dogs and 13 cats from a housefire Saturday morning.

Responding to a 911 call for a structure fire at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, three quint fire trucks, a battalion chief and an ambulance arrived at a house on the 700 block of Westwind Way at 1:42 a.m. 

Wylie Police were also at the scene.

Fire was observed at the front of the house and flames could be seen through the windows. Another chief and two more engines were called to the scene once it was determined that the fire would require a search and considerable work to extinguish, according to Chief Brandon Blythe. Units from Murphy and Parker were also called to provide mutual aid. 

Units from Parker and Rowlett helped fill in at Wylie fire stations while WFR was at the scene.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

