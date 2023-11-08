Wylie East edges Royce City to advance 

Wylie East will play Tomball Memorial Friday Nov. 10 in the Regional Semifinals. Photo by Tina Lopez

The Wylie East Lady Raiders (26-8) took down Royce City in Caddo Mills on Tuesday night. With a trip to the Regional Semifinals on the line, the game was every bit the back-and-forth matchup that it was chalked up to be.

While the Lady Bulldogs cleared 40 wins on the year in the opening round of the playoffs, Wylie East ensured they’d go no further with a 3-2 win on the night. After taking the first set (25-19), the Lady Raiders dropped each of the next two (22-25, 25-27), putting themselves in a bad spot.

However, the girls rallied for wins of 25-19 and 15-10 for the dramatic comeback victory to send them to the next round of the postseason this Friday, Nov. 10. On Friday, the girls will travel to the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin to take on Tomball Memorial (40-8) at 4 p.m.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]