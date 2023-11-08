Subscribe
Wylie Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

Nov 8, 2023

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S. —and now in Wylie — will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 16 as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Cemeteries in Farmersville, Blue Ridge, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Merit, Van Alstyne — and throughout Texas and the U.S. — will remember, honor and teach at wreath laying ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.  

The ceremonies, which start promptly at 11 a.m. nationwide, honors veterans for their service in a final end-of-year tribute by placing fresh evergreen wreaths with red bows —delivered from Maine —in remembrance.

For the past 31 years, the nonprofit, Wreaths Across America, has sent more than 14.4 million wreaths to various locations, including national cemeteries and veterans’ memorials in all 50 states and overseas. In 2022, over 2.4 million veterans’ remembrance wreaths were delivered to 3,300 locations across the United States. 

An estimated 4,000 locations will host ceremonies in 2023.

This year, Wylie Cemetery will host its first-ever WAA event in concert with the other local cemeteries.

Although the anticipated veteran count is small – 26 at this time — those who sponsor wreaths for veterans’ graves will ensure they are remembered on this final end-of-year-tribute.

