Dog park projected to open by year’s end

Wylie canines may soon have a new space for play dates or to simply run off excess energy.

In development since 2021, the massive dog park on the eastern edge of the Municipal Complex — the first dog park owned by the city — is finally starting to take shape.

The city started moving dirt on the project Aug. 9 and it is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

At a cost of more than $800,000, the four-acre park will feature two paddocks for large dogs and one for small dogs, shade structures and dog agility equipment.

“Dog play components,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Brent Stowers said, when asked about dog agility equipment. “Things they can jump over, little tunnels they can go through. Stuff like that. Nothing as extensive as a swing set at a playground.”

When the department started updating its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan in 2019, a dog park ranked number five on the list of most needed facilities.

By Jeremy Hallock | j[email protected]