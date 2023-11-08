Collin County bonds pass

Collin County voters have apparently approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.

According to unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and freeways, was the most-favored proposal, receiving 68,160 votes or 74.61% of the 68,160 ballots counted by 11:34 p.m.

Results of the Nov. 7 election are not official until ballots are canvassed by the Collin County Commissioners Court.

Proposition A, raising nearly $261.86 million for “justice,” including corrections and probation for youth and adults, was passing with 48,119 votes or 53.13% of the total.

Proposition B, receiving 59,025 votes or 64.82%, would fund $5.7 million in improvements to the animal shelter built in 2006.

Proposition C, providing $13.36 million for a new medical examiner’s facility to replace the one built in 1988, received 49,409%, or 26,663.

Proposition D, to expand and improve the county’s parks and open space for $22.45 million, received 57,297 votes or 63.27%.

By Bob Wieland