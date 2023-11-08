Subscribe
NTMWD Vote

Collin County bonds pass

by | Nov 8, 2023 | Latest

Collin County voters have apparently approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.
According to unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and freeways, was the most-favored proposal, receiving 68,160 votes or 74.61% of the 68,160 ballots counted by 11:34 p.m.
Results of the Nov. 7 election are not official until ballots are canvassed by the Collin County Commissioners Court.
Proposition A, raising nearly $261.86 million for “justice,” including corrections and probation for youth and adults, was passing with 48,119 votes or 53.13% of the total.
Proposition B, receiving 59,025 votes or 64.82%, would fund $5.7 million in improvements to the animal shelter built in 2006.
Proposition C, providing $13.36 million for a new medical examiner’s facility to replace the one built in 1988, received 49,409%, or 26,663.
Proposition D, to expand and improve the county’s parks and open space for $22.45 million, received 57,297 votes or 63.27%.

For more on this story see the November 15, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Bob Wieland

NTMWD Vote

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

Nov 7, 2023 | ,

In unofficial Collin County voting results as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wylie voters approved the Wylie Independent School District's $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal with 2,448 votes FOR (54.28%) and 2,062 votes AGAINST (45.72%). Total votes cast...

read more
Lady Raiders bounce Waco Midway

Lady Raiders bounce Waco Midway

Nov 6, 2023 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders added a pair of trophies to their case last week with a Bi-District Title over Rockwall-Heath and an Area Championship over Waco Midway.  Photo by Tina Lopez  The Wylie East Lady Raiders are headed to the Regional...

read more
Owls hand Pirates a loss in final district game

Owls hand Pirates a loss in final district game

Nov 4, 2023 | ,

Jagger Bale (0), Josh Aubourne (22) and the rest of the Pirates will face Rockwall Yellow Jackets in the playoffs. GARLAND – The Wylie Pirates (6-4, 5-3) finished the regular season with a 31-7 loss to the Garland Owls (7-3, 6-2) at Williams Stadium.  The Owls...

read more
Early voting ends today; Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting ends today; Election Day is Tuesday

Nov 3, 2023 | ,

Early voting ends today at 7 p.m. as Wylie ISD voters decide whether to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Proposition A, a $298,145 million bond “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities." Collin County voters will consider a $683...

read more
Raiders roll over Rowlett

Raiders roll over Rowlett

Nov 2, 2023 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders have had plenty to celebrate this season and are ready for the playoffs. Photo by Tina Lopez Wylie East closed out the regular season with a decisive 49-8 win over the Rowlett Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Wylie ISD Stadium. The Raiders (9-1,...

read more
Lady Pirates ousted by Royce City

Lady Pirates ousted by Royce City

Nov 1, 2023 | ,

Seniors Cherish Okpara and Jordyn Agee elevate for a block attempt. The duo of two of Wylie’s eight seniors who saw their career wrap up with the loss to Royce City.  Photo by Austin Smith, C&S Media The Wylie Lady Pirates’ season came to an end on Monday night at...

read more
Wylie East advances after clipping Lady Hawks

Wylie East advances after clipping Lady Hawks

Nov 1, 2023 | ,

The Lady Raiders will take on Waco Midway at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 in Corsicana. Photo by Tina Lopez The Lady Raiders are moving on to the Area round after beating the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks 3-2 (25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14) in a Bi-District match on Monday...

read more
Raiders clinch second straight playoff berth

Raiders clinch second straight playoff berth

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Nash Chapman (80) and Amarean Porter (11) celebrate Chapman's touchdown in the Raiders 62-14 win over Centennial. GARLAND – Wylie East is going back to the playoffs. East (8-1, 6-1 District 9-6A) crushed the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (5-4, 3-4) 62-14 on Saturday,...

read more
Pirates still in playoffs after loss to Mustangs

Pirates still in playoffs after loss to Mustangs

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Josh Ausborne (22) takes a handoff during the Pirates 52-21 loss at home. The Pirates' game against Garland Nov. 3 will determine third place in district. The Wylie Pirates (6-3, 5-2) lost to the Sachse Mustangs (7-2, 7-0) 52-21 on a rare Saturday afternoon “Battle of...

read more
Scholars recognized; WISD gets an ‘A’

Scholars recognized; WISD gets an ‘A’

Oct 25, 2023 | ,

College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars from Wylie and Wylie East High Schools were recognized at the Monday, Oct. 23 Wylie ISD regular board meeting at the Education Services Center. The programs create pathways to college for...

read more
NTMWD Vote
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe