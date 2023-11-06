Lady Raiders bounce Waco Midway

The Wylie East Lady Raiders added a pair of trophies to their case last week with a Bi-District Title over Rockwall-Heath and an Area Championship over Waco Midway. Photo by Tina Lopez

The Wylie East Lady Raiders are headed to the Regional Quarterfinals after a 3-2 victory over Waco Midway in Corsicana last Friday. After dropping two of the first three sets, the girls bounced back in the last two sets to take their Area Championship.

Next up, Wylie East will take on Royce City on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Caddo Mills High School. Royce City eliminated Wylie in the opening round, before taking down Mansfield last Friday.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]