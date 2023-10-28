Pirates still in playoffs after loss to Mustangs

Josh Ausborne (22) takes a handoff during the Pirates 52-21 loss at home. The Pirates’ game against Garland Nov. 3 will determine third place in district.

The Wylie Pirates (6-3, 5-2) lost to the Sachse Mustangs (7-2, 7-0) 52-21 on a rare Saturday afternoon “Battle of Hwy 78”.

Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale showed tons of heart in the losing effort as he rushed for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

Bale also threw for 171 yards via ten completions and a touchdown. Wide receiver Martaveion Sanders caught five passes for 146 yards and an 86 yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Pirates finished with 236 total yards including 171 passing. Both teams finished under 100 yards in the rushing category.

Wylie will take on Garland (6-3, 5-2) on Nov. 3rd to determine who will finish as the third or fourth seed before the two head into the playoffs.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]