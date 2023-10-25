Scholars recognized; WISD gets an ‘A’

College Board National African American Recognition Program Scholars from Wylie and Wylie East High Schools were recognized at the Monday, Oct. 23 Wylie ISD regular board meeting at the Education Services Center.

The programs create pathways to college for underrepresented students by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country.

Additionally, WISD received a “A for superior achievement” rating for the 2022-23 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). FIRST ensures that Texas public schools are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer presented a Dual Credit update with enrollment trends. There are 870 students enrolled in 1,627 dual credit courses during the current fall semester.

By Jeremy Hallock [email protected]

