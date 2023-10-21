Wylie defense seals win over Naaman Forest

Roman Bueche (4) runs for a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against Naaman Forest. Photo by Oladipo Awowale

Wylie (6-2, 5-1) survived a late Naaman Forest (1-7, 1-5) drive and held on to win 21-14, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Both teams went neck and neck defensively, but Pirates running back Josh Ausborne scored the game-winning touchdown with a 7-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. The Pirates defense held their ground to stop a possible game-tying touchdown as the Rangers went incomplete on fourth down.

Wylie finished with 340 total yards. Quarterback Jagger Bale finished with 10 out of 24 passing attempts for 199 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Martaveion Sanders finished with five catches for 147 yards, and a big 91-yard catch for the touchdown in the third quarter.

Next Friday as the Pirates will play their final home game of the season against the district-leading Sachse Mustangs (6-2, 6-0 in 9-6A).

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]