Subscribe
NTMWD Vote

Wylie defense seals win over Naaman Forest

by | Oct 21, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Roman Bueche, Wylie Pirates football

Roman Bueche (4) runs for a six-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against Naaman Forest. Photo by Oladipo Awowale

Wylie (6-2, 5-1) survived a late Naaman Forest (1-7, 1-5) drive and held on to win 21-14, securing a spot in the playoffs. 

Both teams went neck and neck defensively, but Pirates running back Josh Ausborne scored the game-winning touchdown with a 7-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. The Pirates defense held their ground to stop a possible game-tying touchdown as the Rangers went incomplete on fourth down. 

Wylie finished with 340 total yards. Quarterback Jagger Bale finished with 10 out of 24 passing attempts for 199 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Martaveion Sanders finished with five catches for 147 yards, and a big 91-yard catch for the touchdown in the third quarter.

Next Friday as the Pirates will play their final home game of the season against the district-leading Sachse Mustangs (6-2, 6-0 in 9-6A).

For more on the Pirates’ win see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie volleyball splits games with S. Garland, East

Wylie volleyball splits games with S. Garland, East

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Jordyn Agee (4) and Annie Tucker (3) attempt to block Julia Hicks (11) kill shot in action on Friday the 13th. The Lady Raiders beat Wylie 3-1. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Pirates had a chance to move up in the standings last week with games at South Garland...

read more
Couple brewing up new business

Couple brewing up new business

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Debbie and Steve Schoenekase are opening Glen Echo Brewing soon. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Just outside of downtown at 106 N Birmingham Street, a new brewery and taproom with German-style beers will be open as soon as Nov. 10.  Local couple Debbie and Steve...

read more
Wylie manufacturer helps ‘keep American safe’

Wylie manufacturer helps ‘keep American safe’

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Inside the 80,000 square foot facility on Martinez Lane in Wylie, Savage Precision Fabrication manufactuers custom parts for combat aircraft, missles and radars. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Savage Precision Fabrication is not your average machine shop.  In...

read more
New Brown House exhibit perfect for Halloween

New Brown House exhibit perfect for Halloween

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

“Mourning Customs Across Cultures” is a new exhibit at the Brown House, 301 N Ballard Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in October and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in November.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie’s historic Victorian Welcome...

read more
Council denies rezoning request for development

Council denies rezoning request for development

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Mayor Matthew Porter proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Oct. 10 council meeting. From left, Porter, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center Director of Community Outreach Megan Flynn Valdez, Wylie Police Department Crime Victim Advocate Kisha...

read more
Texas expecting two eclipses

Texas expecting two eclipses

Oct 13, 2023 | ,

Texans are among the millions of stargazers preparing for two celestial events. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the...

read more
Lady Pirates continue to keep pace in district

Lady Pirates continue to keep pace in district

Oct 11, 2023 | ,

Tatum Gehring (1) returns a volley for the Lady Pirates. The senior had eight serves received and a kill against Rowlett on Friday.  Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News The Lady Pirates (20-11, 10-2) continue to stay in position to make the playoffs and have a chance...

read more
NTMWD Vote
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe