Raiders blank North Garland, 49-0

Howard Fisher IV (4) finds running room against North Garland. Wylie East is tied for second place in District 9-6A. Photo by Tina Lopez

It was all Wylie East again this week in a Raider versus Raider matchup.

The Wylie East Raiders (7-1, 5-1 District 9-6A) held the North Garland Raiders (1-7, 1-5) scoreless in a 49-0 win on Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium.

After putting up 42 points by halftime, East coasted through the second half, in a game where five different East players found their way into the endzone.

After an opening drive punt by North Garland, Wylie East put together an eight-play 86-yard scoring drive ending with a seven-yard touchdown run by Michael Henderson III.

From then it was punt, score, punt, score, punt, score, and more of the same.

Wylie East racked up over 500 yards of offense and the defense held North Garland to 101 total yards, 97 through the air.

The Raiders, currently tied for second place in the district with Wylie, will play at Lakeview Centennial (5-3, 3-3) next Friday.

For more on this game and Wylie sports see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]