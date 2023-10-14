Subscribe
Raiders take one-sided Crosstown Showdown over Pirates

by | Oct 14, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Pirate Austin Fabian (41) zeros in on Raider Kason Atkins (6) in Friday night’s Crosstown Showdown.

It was all Wylie East in the Crosstown Showdown.

The Raiders (6-1, 4-1 District 9-6A) dominated the Wylie Pirates 66-10 on Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium. Since joining 9-6A last season, the Raiders have won both matchups against the Pirates.

The Pirates (5-2, 4-1) got the scoring started on their opening possession with a 22-yard field goal from Spencer Gilbert. From there, however, it was all Raiders.

Jamal Olford took the ensuing kickoff 88-yards to the house to get things rolling for Wylie East. Unfortunately for the Pirates, they couldn’t find a way to stop East. At the end of the first quarter, it was 28-3 and at halftime, it was 45-3.

Howard Fisher IV threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran in for a score.

Kason Atkins had his best game of the season with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Amarean Porter hauled in two touchdowns as well. 

Overall, the Raiders outgained the Pirates 510-99. The Pirates gained 72 of those yards on the first play they ran from a scrimmage.

With the win, Wylie East takes over second place in 9-6A, a game behind Sachse.

The Raiders will battle North Garland next Friday at Wylie ISD Stadium while the Pirates face off against Naaman Forest at Williams Stadium.

For more on this game and Wylie sports see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By Seth Dowdle  •  [email protected]

