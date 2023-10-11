Raiders run all over South Garland

King Baribe (9) and Jeremy Mohabir (25) leap to block a punt in the Raiders’ 70-6 win over S. Garland. The win capped homecoming festivities for East and kept them in a race to win district 9-6A. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

On a chilly and windy Friday night, Wylie East fans not only had the homecoming festivities to celebrate, but also a dominating 70-6 Raiders’ victory over the South Garland Titans.

It was never close. Wylie East (5-1, 3-1 District 9-6A) cruised all night. The Raiders scored a touchdown on all but one of their offensive possessions.

The game started with a 44-yard kickoff return by Jamal Olford, which gave the Raiders terrific field position at the Titans’ 35-yard line. It took them only five plays to reach the end zone when Michael Henderson III punched it in from a yard out, his first of three touchdowns.

On South Garland’s first drive, it was clear that they were going to lean on the running game. Once the Raiders’ defense got Titans’ quarterback Jaden Holland and the South Garland offense into a third-and-long, however, they pounced. Kory Boyd picked off a Holland pass and returned it down to the Titans’ 17-yard line.

