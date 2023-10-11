Police respond to multiple school incidents Oct 4

Subscribe
by | Oct 11, 2023 | Education, Latest, news

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

Wylie Police responded to incidents at three WISD schools on Wednesday, Oct. 4. 

Cooper Junior High was put on “lockdown” at 1:57 p.m. when Wylie Police received a call from a teacher stating a student reported the possibility of a school shooting that afternoon. An investigation determined that there was not an active plan or intent to carry out a shooting on campus. 

Harrison Intermediate was put on “hold” at 1:26 p.m. when Wylie School Resource Officers and patrol officers responded to a call regarding a student having a possible mental health crisis. After being located and checked out by Wylie Emergency Medical Services, the student was taken into protective custody and transported to a regional hospital.

At McMillan Junior High, a Wylie Police School Resource Officer (SRO) was contacted by an administrator about a statement made by a student during a class. The SRO launched an investigation and determined that was no threat was made toward students or the school.

“I wouldn’t say the [Oct. 4] incidents were routine,” Wylie ISD Director of Public Safety Brian Kelly said. “But they were nothing that hasn’t been handled in the past. Some days are boring and other days we are going call to call to call. I don’t know how you predict those things or why the other day just happened to have three events in close proximity.”

