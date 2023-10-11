Lady Pirates continue to keep pace in district

Tatum Gehring (1) returns a volley for the Lady Pirates. The senior had eight serves received and a kill against Rowlett on Friday. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

The Lady Pirates (20-11, 10-2) continue to stay in position to make the playoffs and have a chance to win district with some help.

A home game on Oct. 3 saw the Lady Pirates win 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-10) over the Garland Owls (12-15, 5-6). The Owls are currently in the fourth and last playoff spot in the district.

Offensively, the team had 46 kills with Keelyn Green, Aubrey Degrate and Cherish Okpara serving 11, 10 and seven each of the shots. Sadie Jane Warren, Karson Barclow and Emily Behrens had three, two and one of the total aces.

Defensively, Addison Hinckley had the only block, and Behrens led the team in assists with 15.

For more stories like this and more, subscribe to The Wylie News and support local journalism.