Firefighters perform safety skits for students

Wylie first responders perform National Fire Prevention Week skits for Dodd Elementary Friday, Oct. 6. From left, Zach Hawkes as Power Ranger, Zoe Burklow as Super Steve, Brandon Storm as Wavy Man and the trooper is portrayed by Brett Hoppe. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

Wylie Fire Rescue has been performing Fire Prevention Week skits for children at all WISD elementary schools for about two decades.

“It started as a clown show,” WF-R Prevention Division Chief Cory Claborn said. “They were the fire clowns, now it’s the Prevention Character Team. The theme changes every year.”

This year, Wylie firefighters perform as trick-or-treaters. Brandon Storm is Wavy Man, Zoe Burklow is Super Steve, Brett Hoppe is a trooper, Richard Hollen plays a “rock’n’roll character” named Rockin’ Richard and Zach Hawkes is a Power Ranger.

“They try to do something that is relevant to the kids,” Claborn said. “They spend a couple months putting together a whole show that has all the fire safety messages in it.”

The skits include information on how to call 911, exit drills for the home and the stop, drop and roll fire safety technique. They also remind kids to make sure their homes have working smoke detectors and, when cooking, make pot handles are turned toward the back of the stove and use back burners whenever possible.

