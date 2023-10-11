Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Firefighters perform safety skits for students

by | Oct 11, 2023 | Latest, news

Wylie first responders perform National Fire Prevention Week skits for Dodd Elementary Friday, Oct. 6. From left, Zach Hawkes as Power Ranger, Zoe Burklow as Super Steve, Brandon Storm as Wavy Man and the trooper is portrayed by Brett Hoppe. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

Wylie Fire Rescue has been performing Fire Prevention Week skits for children at all WISD elementary schools for about two decades. 

“It started as a clown show,” WF-R Prevention Division Chief Cory Claborn said. “They were the fire clowns, now it’s the Prevention Character Team. The theme changes every year.”

This year, Wylie firefighters perform as trick-or-treaters. Brandon Storm is Wavy Man, Zoe Burklow is Super Steve, Brett Hoppe is a trooper, Richard Hollen plays a “rock’n’roll character” named Rockin’ Richard and Zach Hawkes is a Power Ranger. 

“They try to do something that is relevant to the kids,” Claborn said. “They spend a couple months putting together a whole show that has all the fire safety messages in it.”

The skits include information on how to call 911, exit drills for the home and the stop, drop and roll fire safety technique. They also remind kids to make sure their homes have working smoke detectors and, when cooking, make pot handles are turned toward the back of the stove and use back burners whenever possible. 

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Raiders run over S. Garland

Raiders run over S. Garland

Oct 7, 2023 | ,

King Baribe (9) and Jeremy Mohabir (25) go up to block a punt in the third quarter. On a chilly and windy Friday night, Wylie East fans not only had the homecoming festivities to celebrate, but also a dominating 70-6 Raiders’ victory over the South Garland Titans....

read more
Eagles clipped by Pirates, 21-7

Eagles clipped by Pirates, 21-7

Oct 6, 2023 | ,

The scoreboard shows the final tally after Wylie's win over Rowlett. Wylie (5-1, 4-0 in 9-6A) grounds Rowlett (2-3, 2-5) on a rare Thursday night game. Pirates won 21-7 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland. Wylie’s power defense held the Eagles to five rushing...

read more
Haunted tours incorporate local history

Haunted tours incorporate local history

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Downtown Wylie will be the place for visitors and residents to take a ghostly tour through history this weekend. Hosted by the Wylie Historical Society, Smith Public Library and Parks and Recreation, Haunts & History is back for its second year. The ghost of local...

read more
Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Raider quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) runs up the middle on a read-option keeper for a Raider touchdown. The junior had over 220 yard combined yards in Wylie East’s win. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News GARLAND – If there was any question about how long it would take Wylie...

read more
Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Jordan Turner (8) sets up a shot while Dayden Dyess (7) looks on. The Lady Raiders are in second place in District 9-6A, a half game behind Sachse. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Raiders (25-5, 8-1) had a good week, if winning is an indicator. After being handed...

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Oct 4, 2023 |

A Wylie woman, Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the sadistic torture of another woman, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday, Oct. 3. Indicted in August 2022, Calderon was convicted of aggravated assault with a...

read more
Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Oct 4, 2023 | ,

Savage Precision Fabrication Sales Manager Kevin McEuen showed off parts his company builds for the F-16 fighter to Wylie ISD students last year. This year, MFD Day tours officially kick off Thursday and continue throughout the month. File art Across the country,...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe