Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Raider quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) runs up the middle on a read-option keeper for a Raider touchdown. The junior had over 220 yard combined yards in Wylie East’s win. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

GARLAND – If there was any question about how long it would take Wylie East to bounce back after their first loss of the season last week, those concerns were quickly extinquished last Friday night. 

The Raiders rode 21 first quarter points to victory, extinguishing the Garland Owls 28-17 to move to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in District 9-6A.

On the first play from scrimmage, Michael Henderson III ran all the way home. The junior two-way star burst through the hole, outrunning Owls’ defenders until he finally reached the end zone. The 70-yard scamper set the tone for the rest of the night and gave the Raiders the early 7-0 lead.

Henderson III ran for 81 yards on five carries, as well as the aforementioned touchdown. Despite having 24 less rushing attempts than Howard Fisher IV, he still is East’s leading rusher with 291 yards on the ground so far this season.

For the rest of the story see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

