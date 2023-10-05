Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Pirates beat Centennial to stay undefeated in District 9-6A

by | Oct 5, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Josh Ausborne (22) avoids a tackle in Wylie’s 41-29 win against Lakeview Centennial last Friday, Sept. 29.  Ausborne was the PIrates leading rusher in the game with 69 yards. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

Pirate fans witnessed a battle between two of the area’s best quarterbacks, Wylie’s Jagger Bale and Garland Lakeview Centennial’s Kendrick Sanders. 

It was an exciting duel and in the end it was the Pirates (4-1, 3-0 in 9-6A) defeating the Patriots (3-3, 1-3) by the score of 41-29 remaining undefeated in district play. 

Both the Pirates and Patriots air game came alive all throughout the field. While Sanders finished the night with more passing yards than Bale, his rush offense could not puncture through Wylie’s wall of defense resulting in sacks, loss of yards, fumbles, and an interception by Pirates linebacker Guy Draper.

In the second quarter, the teams went neck and neck as both teams scored two touchdowns in the quarter. In the second half, each team scored 14 points. 

For the rest of the story see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Manufacturing Day is Oct. 6

Pickleball now open for park play

Council approves McMillen fix

Fall WHS theatre production opens Friday

Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

