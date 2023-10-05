Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Jordan Turner (8) sets up a shot while Dayden Dyess (7) looks on. The Lady Raiders are in second place in District 9-6A, a half game behind Sachse. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Lady Raiders (25-5, 8-1) had a good week, if winning is an indicator.

After being handed their first district loss at the hands of Sachse, the Lady Raiders shutout Lakeview Centennial in a home game and Garland on the road.

Wylie East took the match against the Lady Patriots (9-21, 3-6); 25-4, 25-7, 25-7.

Julia Hicks, who has 230 kills on the year, had a team-high 12 out of a total of 42 kills from Wylie East athletes.

Addison Achilles had eight kills while Amy Hernandez added seven. Dee McMillian had five kills and Grace Achilles and Erika Hernandez had three apiece.

The team had seven total aces, with Erika Hernandez hitting four of them.

